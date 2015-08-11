Aug 11 Mex Polska SA :

* Said on Monday that it signed a loan agreement with mBank SA in the amount of 3.0 million zlotys ($784,200)

* The loan will be used to finance the acquisition of four units, the company informed about the purchase on Aug. 3

* Plans to publish a new financial forecast after Aug. 28 Source text for Eikon: and and

($1 = 3.8254 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)