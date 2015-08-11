UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 11 Kerdos Group SA :
* Said on Monday that its wholly owned unit, DC Service GmbH, and BB Royal Holding SA terminated the investment deal from June 1 for acquisition of Meng Drogerie+ Sarl (Meng) by DC Service GmbH
* Meng Drogerie+ Sarl changed its legal form to Meng Drogerie+ SA (Meng)
* Parties decided to sign new investment agreement and DC Service GmbH bought 20,562 shares or 37.49 percent stake in Meng Drogerie+ SA for 4.9 million euros ($5.4 million), raising its stake in Meng Drogerie+ SA to 87.28 percent (47,874 shares)
* DC Service GmbH signed also a deal with Dawid Sukacz for acquisition of 6,977 shares representing 12.72 percent stake in Meng for 1,653,549 euros
* After the transactions, DC Service GmbH holds 100 percent stake (54,851 shares) in Meng
Source text for Eikon: and and
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9105 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.