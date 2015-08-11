Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 11 update software AG :
* Q2 revenue 5.8 million euros ($6.41 million), down 34 pct
* Q2 EBIT loss 1.8 million euros versus profit 161,000 euros year ago
* Q2 EBT loss 1.7 million euros versus profit 142,000 euros year ago
* For FY 2015 expects lower revenue than in 2014, however, with positive effects on profitability of company
