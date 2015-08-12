Aug 12 Examobile SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it reported Q2 revenue of 116,175 zlotys ($30,647) versus 128,916 zlotys a year ago

* Q2 net profit was 45,957 zlotys versus 73,278 zlotys a year ago

* In Q2 the total number of advertisement displays in company's applications exceeded 74.2 million versus 72.7 million advertisement displays a year ago

* At the end of June 2015 portfolio of games consisted of over 225 games and applications

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7908 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)