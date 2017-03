Aug 12 Summa Linguae SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it signed a deal with Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA (Pekao) for delivery of the translation services to Pekao

* Estimates the total value of services to be delivered to Pekao in the five years period at maximum of 1.2 million zlotys ($316,548)

