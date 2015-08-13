NAIROBI Aug 13 Barclays Bank of Kenya said on Thursday its pretax profit rose 5 percent in the first half to 6.43 billion shillings ($63.35 million).

Yusuf Omari, the bank's chief financial officer, told an investor briefing that non-interest income grew 12 percent, to 4.8 billion shillings, during the period. ($1=101.5000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Edith Honan; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)