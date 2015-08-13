Aug 13 Cineworld Group Plc

* Revenue in the 26 week ended 2 July was 329.1 million stg

* Operating profit at 43.8 million stg, up 123.5 percent for 26 week ended 2 july

* Overall admissions up 5.4 percent, with box office revenues up 10.9 percent

* Board is declaring an interim dividend of 5.0p per share

* Film release programme for the second half of the year is encouraging

