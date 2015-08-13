UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Aug 13 Cineworld Group Plc
* Revenue in the 26 week ended 2 July was 329.1 million stg
* Operating profit at 43.8 million stg, up 123.5 percent for 26 week ended 2 july
* Overall admissions up 5.4 percent, with box office revenues up 10.9 percent
* Board is declaring an interim dividend of 5.0p per share
* Film release programme for the second half of the year is encouraging
* Marginally ahead of our plans for the year as a whole Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.