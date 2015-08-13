BRIEF-Immunicum says uplisting to Nasdaq Stockholm postponed
* Says Stockholm's listing committee has postponed decision on Immunicum's application for admission to trading
Aug 13Airway Medix SA :
* Reported on Wednesday Q2 net loss of 179,000 zlotys versus loss of 305,000 zlotys year ago
* Q2 revenue 146,000 zlotys versus 186,000 zlotys year ago
WASHINGTON, March 24 A member of the House Republican team trying to win support to pass a bill dismantling Obamacare said on Friday the "next few votes" needed would be the toughest to secure.