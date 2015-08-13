Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 13 Korbank SA :
* Reported on Wednesday Q2 revenue 2.2 million zlotys ($585,170) versus 1.9 million zlotys year ago
* Q2 net loss of 101,530 zlotys versus profit 141,037 zlotys year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7596 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order