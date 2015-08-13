BRIEF-BancFirst Corp board elected David Rainbolt as Chairman - SEC Filing
* David Rainbolt will continue serving as CEO of company - SEC Filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n1Wvt2) Further company coverage:
Aug 13 ThyssenKrupp
* CFO says no longer expects Steel Americas to make full-year profit
* CFO says sees higher order intake for elevators in China in H2 than in H1
* CFO says sees company reaching upper end of 1.6-1.7 billion eur full-year EBIT guidance Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)
* ADM board of directors nominates Suzan F. Harrison to board