Aug 13 Coca-Cola Içecek A.S. :

* Said on Wednesday following the developments in CCI's international markets in the first half of the year, we found it necessary to revise our 2015 guidance

* Maintains expectation for Turkey volume to grow at low single digits in FY 2015

* Revises expects international operations to grow at mid single digits, and consequently consolidated volume to grow at mid-single digits in FY 2015

* Expects net sales revenue growth to be ahead of volume growth

* Expects flat to slight contraction in consolidated EBITDA margin, compared to 2014

