AMSTERDAM Aug 13 **Dutch insurer NN Group
solvency ratio around 200 percent according to standard
Solvency II rules, company says.
**Shares of Dutch peers Delta Lloyd and Aegon
have fallen sharply this week on worse-than-expected
guidance on Solvency II, using internal models.
**All three Dutch insurers are negotiating internal models
for Solvency II models with the Netherlands' central bank.
**NN Group has not published figures for its solvency under
its internal Solvency II model.
**ABN Amro analyst says NN Group is far better capitalized
than Dutch peers, company faces no issue from Solvency II.
**NN Shares down 1.3 percent at 28.51 euros on Thursday.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Susan Fenton)