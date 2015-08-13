BRIEF-Fairfax India says buys 38 pct of Bangalore International Airport Ltd
* Fairfax India acquires 38% of Bangalore International Airport Limited
Aug 13 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
* Denied rehearing in patent and trademark infringement case with apple inc - u.s. Appeals court ruling
* u.s. Court of appeals for the federal circuit says will not reconsider may decision upholding ruling that Samsung electronics co ltd infringed apple inc design patents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Toni Reinhold)
* Fairfax India acquires 38% of Bangalore International Airport Limited
* Gold prices gain as dollar steadies (Updates to open of U.S. trading; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)