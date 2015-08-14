Aug 14 Europris ASA :

* Q2 revenue amounted to 1.10 billion Norwegian crowns ($134.22 million), versus from 1.05 billion crowns year ago

* Q2 EBITDA 168 million crowns versus 147 million crowns year ago

* Is on track with its new store opening programme and has scheduled five new store openings in the second half of 2015 Source text for Eikon:

