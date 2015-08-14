Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 14 Thin Film Electronics ASA :
* Q2 sales revenue $478,000 versus $407,000 year ago
* Q2 operating loss $7.0 million versus loss $6.9 million year ago
* Both board of directors and management are optimistic that Thinfilm will be able to enter new commercial agreements for printed integrated systems and NFC sensor labels during 2015
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order