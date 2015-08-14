Aug 14 Thin Film Electronics ASA :

* Q2 sales revenue $478,000 versus $407,000 year ago

* Q2 operating loss $7.0 million versus loss $6.9 million year ago

* Both board of directors and management are optimistic that Thinfilm will be able to enter new commercial agreements for printed integrated systems and NFC sensor labels during 2015

Source text for Eikon:

