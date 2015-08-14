UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 14 Karsusan Karadeniz Su Urunleri Sanayii AS :
* Reported on Thursday Q2 net loss of 1.7 million lira ($600,070.60) versus loss of 1.6 million lira year ago
* Q2 revenue of 1.8 million lira versus 389,845 lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.8330 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.