Aug 14 Digia Oyj :

* Q2 consolidated net sales 27.1 million euros versus 24.5 million euros year ago

* Q2 operating profit 2.3 million euros versus 1.4 million euros year ago

* Profitability of domestic operations is expected to reach at least a moderate level in 2015.

* Digia expects a clear full-year improvement in both net sales and operating profit from previous year's level.

* QT business is expected to show continued growth in second half, with profitability on a positive curve compared to previous year's figures

