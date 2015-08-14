Aug 14 Euronext:

* ISA Intelligent Sensing Anywhere SA decided to proceed to a capital increase through an issue of new shares with preferential subscription rights

* To issue on Alternext Lisbon up to 750,000 shares at the price of 1.4 euros ($1.6) per share

* Subscription period between Aug. 19 to Sept. 1 inclusive

($1 = 0.8955 euros)