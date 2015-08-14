Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 14 B+S Banksysteme AG :
* FY revenue 7.813 million euros ($8.72 million) versus 7.186 million euros year ago
* FY EBIT 1.103 million euros versus 433,000 euros year ago
* FY net profit 846,000 euros versus 354,000 euros year ago
* FY EBT 925,000 euros versus 205,000 euros year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order