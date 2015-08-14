Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 14 Zuk Elzab SA :
* H1 revenue 66.7 million zlotys ($17.72 million) versus 104.2 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 net profit 7.2 million zlotys versus 13.2 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 operating profit 11.0 million zlotys versus 16.3 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7645 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order