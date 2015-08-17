August 17AS Roma SpA :

* Reported on Saturday that it signed agreement with Olympique Lyonnais SASU on definitive disposal of Mapou Yanga- Mbiwa for 8 million euros ($8.87 million) plus up to 2 million euros bonus if certain conditions are met

