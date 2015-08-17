Aug 14 Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S :

* Said on Friday Envarsus XR was granted Orphan Drug status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for prophylaxis of organ rejection in patients who convert from immediate-release tacrolimus

* Said looks forward to making Envarsus XR available to conversion patients by the end of 2015

