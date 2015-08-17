New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
Aug 14 Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S :
* Said on Friday Envarsus XR was granted Orphan Drug status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for prophylaxis of organ rejection in patients who convert from immediate-release tacrolimus
* Said looks forward to making Envarsus XR available to conversion patients by the end of 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.