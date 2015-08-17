Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 17Genesis Energy SA :
* Said on Friday that it reported Q2 operating loss 28,743 zlotys ($7,627.98)versus loss 183,175 zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net loss was 43,553 zlotys versus loss 265,272 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7681 zlotys)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order