Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 17Netwise SA :
* Said on Friday that it reported Q2 revenue of 2.4 million zlotys versus 1.9 million zlotys ($503,911.95) a year ago
* Q2 net loss 24,025 zlotys versus loss 21,305 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7705 zlotys)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order