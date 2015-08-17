New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
Aug 17 JVC Kenwood Corp
* U.S. appeals court decision
* U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit says Nero Inc not liable for infringement of JVC Kenwood optical disc patents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Andrew Chung)
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.