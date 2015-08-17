UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug. 17 Polska Grupa Przemysowa Polonit SA (PGP Polonit SA) :
* The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) suspends trading of PGP Polonit's shares as of Aug. 17 until the company signs a contract with a market maker Source text: bit.ly/1IYluRM
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.