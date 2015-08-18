BRIEF-Payless says all Payless stores and Payless.com will continue without interruption
* Payless announces court approval of first day motions allowing business operations to proceed in ordinary course
Aug 18 Royal Imtech NV :
* With approval of trustees of Royal Imtech, banks have sold shares in division Imtech Traffic & Infra - excluding Belgian activities which are part of this division
* Shares in division Imtech Traffic & Infra sold to RCPT Beheer B.V., owned by Egeria
* This transaction secures the employment of 1,965 (of which 994 in the Netherlands) of the in total 2,093 employees of this division
* Out of the purchase price the three Dutch banks will pay 500,000 euros ($552,800) for immediate IT costs of Imtech
* The transactions realized bring significant benefits to the trade creditors of Imtech
* As a result of the sale of the divisions, payments to trade creditors are secured
* Trustees are hopeful that in cooperation with the banks several parts of the Division Imtech Benelux, can also be transferred to new owners soon Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9045 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, April 5 Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday lowered ratings on $13 billion of Puerto Rican bonds, including debt from the U.S. territory's now-defunct former fiscal agent, the Government Development Bank.
* Allgeier negotiates with Ciber's insolvency administrator on the continuation of the business of the German Ciber companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)