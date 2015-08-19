Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 19 Verisec AB :
* Q2 net sales 15.3 million Swedish crowns ($1.79 million) versus 11.8 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA loss 3.7 million crowns versus profit 263,000 crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5315 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order