BRIEF-Kolen receives patent
* Says it received China patent on March 24, for photographic lens optical system
Aug 19 Milestone Medical SA :
* Said it completed the interim analysis of the COMPASS Study, a randomized, controlled, parallel group, multi center, pivotal study to assess the safety and effectiveness of the epidural space verification with the CompuFlo Epidural Computer Controlled System
* The interim analysis of the COMPASS Study achieved the goal set by the FDA IDE Investigational Plan
* The clinical trial for the epidural instrument has reached an enrolment of 200 patients and will be completed later this year
* Says it says change of CEO to Jung Chan Yil from Kim Myeong Lib, effective March 24