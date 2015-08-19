BRIEF-Kolen receives patent
* Says it received China patent on March 24, for photographic lens optical system
Aug 19 H Lundbeck A/S :
* Q2 EBIT loss 4.83 billion Danish crowns ($715.76 million) (Reuters poll loss 233 million crowns)
* Q2 revenue 3.63 billion crowns (Reuters poll 3.46 billion crowns)
* Decrease in reported EBIT is primarily explained by the reclassification of certain product rights
Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7481 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received China patent on March 24, for photographic lens optical system
* Says it says change of CEO to Jung Chan Yil from Kim Myeong Lib, effective March 24