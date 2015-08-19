Aug 19Centurion Finance SA :

* Said on Tuesday it got loans for total value of 3 million zlotys ($796,900) till Dec. 31, 2015, with interest rate of 7.5 percent per year

* The loans will be used to finance current operations and investments

($1 = 3.7648 zlotys)