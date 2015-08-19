Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 19Centurion Finance SA :
* Said on Tuesday it got loans for total value of 3 million zlotys ($796,900) till Dec. 31, 2015, with interest rate of 7.5 percent per year
* The loans will be used to finance current operations and investments
($1 = 3.7648 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order