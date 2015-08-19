Aug 19 Herantis Pharma Oyj :

* H1 revenue 1,200 euros ($1,328.16) versus 0.0 euros year ago

* H1 loss for period 13.6 million euros versus loss 2.4 million euros year ago

* Financial position is expected to be positive at end of period

* Says intends to submit clinical trial applications to regulatory authorities by end of 2015

* Says aims at obtaining clinical trial approvals for Lymfactin by end of 2015 Source text for Eikon:

