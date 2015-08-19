UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 19 Eis Eczacibasi lac :
* Reported on Tuesday 286.5 million lira ($99.21 million) versus 259.3 million lira
* Q2 net profit of 18.3 million lira versus loss of 14.1 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.8878 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.