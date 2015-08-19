UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 19 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to resume trading of shares of Loyd SA and Lauren Peso Polska SA as of Aug. 19 the companies published their Q2 2015 financial reports
* It resolved to resume trading of shares of Art New Media SA as of Aug. 19 as the company published its financial report for Q1 2015 and FY 2014
Source text: bit.ly/1MxJ78n
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.