UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 19 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to exclude from trading on NewConnect shares of Progres Investment SA and DE Molen SA as of Aug. 19 due to the fact that the companies failed to publish their financial reports for FY 2014 and Q1 2015 in required time frame
Source text: bit.ly/1K5maJq
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.