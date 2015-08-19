Aug 19 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to exclude from trading on NewConnect shares of Progres Investment SA and DE Molen SA as of Aug. 19 due to the fact that the companies failed to publish their financial reports for FY 2014 and Q1 2015 in required time frame

