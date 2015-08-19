Aug 19 Raiffeisen Bank International Ag

* Hungary CEO says in talks with bad loans vehicle MARK Group on sale of non-performing assets

* Also dealing with the market on both retail and corporate NPL side

* Aims to sell about 100 billion forints worth of retail and corporate NPLs in next 18 months

* NPL sales should be neutral for profitability Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)