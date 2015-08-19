Anglo American readies bond market return
LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Anglo American is poised to sell its first public bond since it was stripped of its investment-grade status last year following the shock capitulation of global commodity prices.
Aug 19 Paragon Group Of Companies Plc
* Issue of 6.000% unsecured sterling retail bonds due 2024
* Aggregate nominal amount of bonds to be issued is expected to be at least £100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
LONDON, March 20 Standard Life Chief Executive Keith Skeoch will oversee its day-to-day running after it merges with Aberdeen Asset Management, while Aberdeen boss Martin Gilbert will handle external matters like marketing, the companies said.