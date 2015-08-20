Aug 20 Kaba Holding AG :

* Signs agreement to sell its AutoTime business to Kronos Incorporated

* Has entered into an agreement with Kronos Incorporated, based in Chelmsford, Mass., (USA) for Kronos to acquire Kaba's AutoTime software and related activities

* The parties have decided to not disclose details of the purchase price. Source text - bit.ly/1ny5bPX

