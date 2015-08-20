BRIEF-Richmont adopts new shareholder rights plan
* Richmont adopts new shareholder rights plan to replace existing shareholders rights plan
Aug 20 Kaba Holding AG :
* Signs agreement to sell its AutoTime business to Kronos Incorporated
* Has entered into an agreement with Kronos Incorporated, based in Chelmsford, Mass., (USA) for Kronos to acquire Kaba's AutoTime software and related activities
* The parties have decided to not disclose details of the purchase price. Source text - bit.ly/1ny5bPX
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Richmont adopts new shareholder rights plan to replace existing shareholders rights plan
NEW YORK/WILMINGTON, Del., March 30 Texas regulators on Thursday agreed to scuttle NextEra Energy Inc's $18 billion purchase of Energy Future Holdings Corp , finding that the deal was not in the public interest.