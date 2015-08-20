Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 20 MNI SA :
* Said on Wednesday it estimates H1 net sales to be no less than 81.5 million zlotys ($21.7 million) versus 92.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Estimates H1 operating profit to be no less than 14.1 million zlotys versus 8.8 million zlotys a year ago
* Estimates H1 net profit at no less than 14.4 million zlotys compared to 1.3 million zlotys in 2014
* Estimates H1 EBITDA at no less than 34.8 million zlotys compared to 31.2 million zlotys in 2014
($1 = 3.7544 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
