Aug 20 Sportech Plc :

* Racing and digital EBITDA up £0.3m to £4.1m driven by successful implementation of Quantum Tote to overhaul Betfred's UK Totepool systems

* H1 revenue 51 million stg versus 52.6 million stg year ago

* £8.1m pre-tax profit from disposal of SNG, Igaming joint venture in New Jersey

* H1 EBITDA down £1.3m to £11.0m

* H1 EBITDA down £1.3m to £11.0m

* H1 statutory profit before tax up by £7.1m to £7.9m (excluding 2014 gain from Spot Ball VAT claim which was subsequently reversed)