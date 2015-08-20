Aug 20 Marvipol SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its unit Marvipol Estate Sp. z o.o. signed preliminary deal to sell 32 shares of Industrial Center 37 Sp. z o.o. to PG Europe S.a.r.l. under its co-operation for construction of warehouse and logistics center, announced on July 22

* Deal is subject to anti-monopoly office approval

