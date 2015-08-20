Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 20 West International publ AB :
* Continues deliveries to MAX Hamburgerrestauranger
* This part of the deal amounts to about 2 million Swedish crowns ($235,089)
* Deliveries of self-service kiosk WestInt Prime will be implemented during Q3 and Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5074 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order