Aug 20 Seat Pagine Gialle SpA :

* Said on Wednesday it received a request to convene its ordinary shareholder's meeting from shareholders GoldenTree Asset Management LP (GoldenTree) and Avenue Europe International Management LP (Avenue)

* Shareholders GoldenTree and Avenue intend to discuss the removal of the members of the board of directors and the appointment of the board of directors and chairman

* The board of directors will convene in the next few days to adopt the subsequent decisions, following which the call for a meeting will be made known to the public

* GoldenTree Asset is the asset manager of certain funds and accounts, including GoldenTree Asset Manager Lux Srl, that holds 27.42 pct of the company's ordinary share capital

* Avenue is the advisor of certain accounts and funds, including GL Europe Luxembourg Srl, that holds 24.85 pct of the company's ordinary share capital

