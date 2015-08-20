Aug 20 Pescanova SA :

* Announced on Wednesday a merger and double segregation project formulated in order to comply with the conditions of arrangement with creditors

* Under terms of the project Pescanova (PVA) will absorb Frigodis SAU, Pescafina SA, Pescafresca SAU, Bajamar Septima SAU, Frinova SAU, Pescafina Bacalao SAU, Fricatamar SLU, Frivipesca Chapela SAU and Pescanova Alimentacion SAU

* PVA will segregate its tangible and intangible assets and business entities (without insolvency debts) of the absorbed units in favour of PVA's wholly owned unit Pescanova Espana SLU

* PVA will segregate its comprehensive business entity, its shareholding in Pescanova Espana, international units and Harinas y Semolas del Noroeste SA, Novapesca Trading SL and Insuina SL, among others in favour of its wholly owned unit Nueva Pescanova SLU

* Under terms of the project PVA will be a sole shareholder of Nueva Pescanova and Nueva Pescanova will carry out a share capital increase to give PVA shareholders and creditors of subsidiaries access to Nueva Pescanova capital

