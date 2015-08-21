Aug 21 AS Roma SpA :

* Announced on Thursday that it has signed with Bologna FC 1909 the contract for definitive disposal of rights to the player Mattia Destro, for 6.5 million euros ($7.34 million)

* The agreement also provides an additional variable payment of up to 5 million euros, of which 2 million to be paid in the first presence of the player in official matches, and the remainder if certain goals are achieved by Bologna and by the player

