BRIEF-Cosmopolitan International Holdings expects net loss of group for FY will be considerably lower
* Expected that net loss of group for year ended 31st december, 2016 will be considerably lower
Aug 21 Ipopema Securities SA :
* Said on Thursday that H1 revenue was 45.9 million zlotys ($12.3 million) versus 53.8 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 operating profit 1.9 million zlotys versus 7.7 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 net profit was 658,000 zlotys versus 5.0 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.7268 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders of bank RMB6.87 billion up 11.51 pct