BRIEF-Cosmopolitan International Holdings expects net loss of group for FY will be considerably lower
* Expected that net loss of group for year ended 31st december, 2016 will be considerably lower
Aug 21 Silesia One SA :
* Said on Thursday it got 1 million zloty loan for financing of current operations and investments
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders of bank RMB6.87 billion up 11.51 pct