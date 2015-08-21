BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank issues 0.200 pct bond of CHF 400 million
* Has issued a 0.200 pct bond of 400 million Swiss francs ($402.45 million) (with reopening) on 22 March 2017 with a maturity of eight years
LONDON, Aug 21 (IFR) - Aubelia Louedin has joined SMBC Nikko Capital Markets, based in London, where she will work on debt syndicate, reporting to Steve Apted.
Louedin previously worked at UBS in London on the emerging markets and corporate syndicate desks. She joined UBS in 2009 after completing a masters in Financial Analysis at University Carlos III de Madrid. (Reporting by Philip Wright, editing by Julian Baker)
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Volkswagen is leaving nothing to chance for its first euro unsecured bond since the emissions cheating scandal and is offering a handsome premium to ensure the trade goes smoothly.