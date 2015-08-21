LONDON, Aug 21 (IFR) - Aubelia Louedin has joined SMBC Nikko Capital Markets, based in London, where she will work on debt syndicate, reporting to Steve Apted.

Louedin previously worked at UBS in London on the emerging markets and corporate syndicate desks. She joined UBS in 2009 after completing a masters in Financial Analysis at University Carlos III de Madrid. (Reporting by Philip Wright, editing by Julian Baker)