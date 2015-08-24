BRIEF-PharmaEssentia says no dividend for 2016
March 23 PharmaEssentia Corp: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/Y2NGmk Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Aug 24 Tigenix NV :
* Said on Sunday Cx601 met its primary endpoint in pivotal Phase III trial
* A single injection of Cx601 was statistically superior to placebo in achieving combined remission at week 24 of complex perianal fistulas in Crohn`s disease patients with inadequate response to previous therapies, including anti-TNFs
* More than 50 percent of patients treated with Cx601 achieved combined remission at week 24
* A higher number of Cx601-treated patients had their fistulas closed by week 6
* The results confirm the favourable safety and tolerability profile of Cx601
* These positive data allow for European filing in the first quarter of 2016 and moving forward in the US with the SPA-approved pivotal study
MBANZA-NGUNGU, Congo, March 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A s a nurse in rural Democratic Republic of Congo where health facilities are scarce and patients often arrive too late for treatment, Jeanne Empunda is used to dealing with child deaths.