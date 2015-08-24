BRIEF-Moody's says global paper and forest products industry outlook to remain stable on steady operating income growth
* global paper and forest products industry outlook to remain stable on steady operating income growth
LONDON Aug 24 Top-rated German bond yields fell to the lowest level seen in nearly three months on Monday, as a sharp fall in Chinese equities raised fears of a China-led global economic slowdown.
Investors barrelled out of stocks, taking shelter in safe haven assets like German bonds.
Ten-year yields, which move inversely to prices, tumbled 5 basis points to touch 0.53 percent in early trades, the lowest since June 1, according to Tradeweb data.
Bund futures shot up over 50 ticks to touch 156.32. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
ATHENS, March 23 Greece's current account deficit shrank in January compared to the same month a year earlier, the Bank of Greece said on Thursday, helped by a stronger surplus in the income account balance. The data showed the deficit reached 271 million euros ($292.08 million) from 771 million euros in January 2016. Tourism revenues fell slightly to 165 million euros from 169 million in the same month a year earlier. In 2016 as a whole, Greece posted a current account