LONDON Aug 24 Top-rated German bond yields fell to the lowest level seen in nearly three months on Monday, as a sharp fall in Chinese equities raised fears of a China-led global economic slowdown.

Investors barrelled out of stocks, taking shelter in safe haven assets like German bonds.

Ten-year yields, which move inversely to prices, tumbled 5 basis points to touch 0.53 percent in early trades, the lowest since June 1, according to Tradeweb data.

Bund futures shot up over 50 ticks to touch 156.32. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)